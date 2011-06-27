  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$110,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Torque561 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Premium 3 Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$110,200
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$110,200
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$110,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Cabin-Air Purification Systemyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Cargo Organizer Systemyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$110,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$110,200
21" AMG Cross-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Exclusive Nappa/Grey Stitching, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$110,200
295/35R21 tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$110,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$110,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

