Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2018 GLE-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.2/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
designo Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather Packageyes
designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
ACTIVE CURVE SYSTEM Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Crystal Grey Headlineryes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Rear Lockable Storage Compartmentyes
Mercedes-AMG Interioryes
Black Headlineryes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
designo Porcelain DINAMICA Headlineryes
MB-TEX Wrapped Dashboardyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Ambient Lightingyes
designo Black DINAMICA Headlineryes
Porcelain Headlineryes
Cabin-Air Purification Systemyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
10-Way Power Passenger Seatyes
Front Sport Seatsyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Illuminated Side Running Boardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke w/Black Accentsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Laminated Windshield and Front Side Windows (SPC)yes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
MAGIC VISION CONTROLyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
21" AMG Black 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
Laminated Windshield and Front Side Windowsyes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke w/Black Accentsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight4987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ginger Beige/Black, leather
  • designo Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • Black Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/45R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
