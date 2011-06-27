  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2017 GLE-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Base engine size3.0 l
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Interior Sports Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
designo Porcelain/Black Leather Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
ACTIVE CURVE SYSTEM Packageyes
Lane Tracking Package Codeyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
Exterior Sport Packageyes
designo Espresso Brown Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,300
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
60 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,300
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Crystal Grey Headlineryes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cabin-air Purification Systemyes
Black Headlineryes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
MB-TEX Wrapped Dashboardyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Porcelain Headlineryes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
10-Way Power Passenger Seatyes
Front Sport Seatsyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Illuminated Side Running Boardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Titanium Greyyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Laminated Windshield and Front Side Windows (SPC)yes
MAGIC VISION CONTROLyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
20" AMG Black 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4410 lbs.
Curb weight5456 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Ginger Beige/Black, leather
  • Black Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,300
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
