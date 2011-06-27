Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Starting MSRP
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$108,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/418.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Torque561 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Lane Tracking Package Codeyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$108,840
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
60 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$108,840
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$108,840
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Cabin-air Purification Systemyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Cargo Management System (SPC)yes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
designo Porcelain DINAMICA Headlineryes
designo Black DINAMICA Headlineryes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$108,840
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$108,840
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$108,840
21" AMG Black Cross-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Side Running Boardsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" AMG 10-Spoke Alloyyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Grey Stitching Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$108,840
295/35R21 tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$108,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$108,840
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
