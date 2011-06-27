  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$110,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Torque561 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Premium Package 3yes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$110,650
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
60 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$110,650
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$110,650
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Cabin-air Purification Systemyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Black Seatbeltsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$110,650
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,650
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Trailer Hitch (Class III)yes
Illuminated Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
21" AMG Titanium 10-spokeyes
22" Black AMG Cross-spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Length192.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Grey Stitching Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$110,650
All season tiresyes
22 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
325/35R22 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$110,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$110,650
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles