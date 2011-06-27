  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLC-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/382.8 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower469 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,546 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height64.0 in.
Length184.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.0 in.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
295/40R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
