2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/417.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|Exterior Lighting Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|AMG® Night Package
|yes
|AMG® Performance Studio Package
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|yes
|Burmester Surround Sound System
|yes
|AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairing
|yes
|Dashcam
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Replace Red Seatbelts w/Black
|yes
|12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster Display
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|3-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|AMG® DRIVE UNIT
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|leatherette/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" AMG® Y 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accent
|yes
|AMG® Performance Exhaust System
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|AMG® Crest LED Logo Projectors
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Heat and Noise-Insulating Front Side Glass
|yes
|Spare Tire
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Running Boards
|yes
|HANDS-FREE ACCESS
|yes
|Front Chrome Trim
|yes
|Carbon-Style Mirror Housings
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|21" AMG® Split 10-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accent
|yes
|Surround View System
|yes
|21" AMG® Split 10-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|Panorama Roof
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4191 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|Height
|64.0 in.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
