2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 GLC-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG® Night Packageyes
AMG® Performance Studio Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
MBUX Interior Assistantyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairingyes
Dashcamyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Replace Red Seatbelts w/Blackyes
12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster Displayyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
AMG® DRIVE UNITyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" AMG® Y 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentyes
AMG® Performance Exhaust Systemyes
Wheel Locksyes
AMG® Crest LED Logo Projectorsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Heat and Noise-Insulating Front Side Glassyes
Spare Tireyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
HANDS-FREE ACCESSyes
Front Chrome Trimyes
Carbon-Style Mirror Housingsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
21" AMG® Split 10-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentyes
Surround View Systemyes
21" AMG® Split 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4191 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.0 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Magma Grey/Black, leather
  • designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black DINAMICA w/Red Accents, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
