Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Overall it's a great vehicle. The price can quickly go up depending on options selected. And in order to get certain options, you must select another package which increases the price further. Plenty of features, but surprised that a few aren't even standard considering it's 2016. Features such as keyless entry (MB calls it keyless go) and any color other than white or black is still an added cost option. Most models in dealership comes with the high end stereo system, panoramic sunroof, heated seat, which add to the cost but not providing a lot of value for certain region. You must special order in order to get close to what you want. The quality is good and design is nice. A few trim pieces felt cheap because of plastic feel. The ergonomic is poor, but that's typical German where common logic isn't a high priority on their design. The center console with the touch pad and wheel is over complicated and difficult to use, a lesson they need to learn from the Japanese, or take a page from Apple in design. The gear shift located on the column is awkward to use. And then the turn signal, lights, front & rear wiper, and washer are all located on one stalk on the left hand side along with another two stalks for cruise control and steering wheel adjustment as well as the paddle shift. The steering wheel already have many buttons. I think it's overly complex and not very user friendly. So far during the first month of ownership, a couple issues creep up already. One is the rear camera for parking which is unreliable because the image could freeze or goes black completely. Also some squeaking sound from the dash which is a reflection of NHV control. But this is typical for a first year model of a new design, but it's a Mercedes and these should have been ironed out during quality control testing.

Deafening brake screech! Not a squeak or squeal, but a screech. Has been an issue for months, dealer says no parts for 2 more months

OK I'm a car guy. I spend way too much time looking at cars on the web and to tell you the truth this car was not on my radar because I thought I was going to buy 1 YO used. So I did my obsessive planning for about 3 months and spent 12 hours on a Saturday looking at cars. Problem was I just could not track down the car I wanted so we went from used to new. I loved the 2016 BMW X3. Its nice nice nice but it was the 1st car we drove and should have been the last because that was the car I thought we would buy. Drove the Audi Q5 but it's dated and is in need of a face life. My wife liked the Q5 seats the best. We also drove the Lexus RX 350 (AKA the space ship) liked the interior but the exterior lines are way too sharp. We were pulling out of the Audi dealer and I saw the Mercedes GLC. I knew about it and liked the looks but it was a 2016 and I was thinking 2015. So we took it for a spin and WOW it was smooth, love the transmission (A+ MB) it is quiet inside and has the rounded exterior similar to the Porsche Macan I think. The Tech is really good too. So the dealer only had the demo and we wanted a different color so we drove to Seattle (30 miles) and did the deal. (1500.00 over invoice) Very happy! My wife loves it. We drove it about 70 miles today and got 29.6 MPG mostly highway. Ok here is my follow up after 2 1/2 years and 50k + miles. Last Friday (the 13th) my wife was involved in a head on collision. All the airbags deployed and the car is a total loss but this car not only saved my wife it did it with very little impact to her body. Yes, she is sore and has bruising on her chest and her little finger/hand but I am amazed after looking at the car that she did not get hurt worse. Another thing is I couldn't believe that all the doors still closed perfectly. Needless to say we are now going to buy another GLC 300 4matic. THANK YOU MB! You are very serious about safety and your product shined even when wrecked. This is what you get with Mercedes Benz.

Acquired a dealer-loaner 2016 GLC 300 4Matic with 800 miles and saved about $4,000 under invoice. The windshield had a rock chip directly in front of the driver's eyes and the dealer attempted to get it repaired - wife still not happy. Dealer replaced windshield with a MB windshield. So, good on the MB dealer. Now, on to the car... It is an absolute dream to drive. The door/window seals are absolutely amazing. Coming from Hondas and Volkswagens for the past 25 years, this car is definitely better than any of those when it comes to quietness and air noise. The windshield and two front side windows are "acoustic glass", which also aids in the car's quietness. The car has 4 different dynamic settings and 1 user customized programmable setting. These allow you to change the steering wheel feel, the air conditioning, and the engine shifting into pre-packaged settings (Sport+, Sport, Comfort, Economy, User). The 9-speed transmission shifts like butter, but we all know that if it ever needs to be rebuilt it will be a lot of money (any 9-speed from any manufacturer really). On to our only complaint - the brakes. They are powerful and work flawless in stopping you. However, when you are reversing and the ambient temperature is cold (Winter), they will squeal louder than you have ever heard brakes squeal before. My daughter can hear her Mom from 3 blocks away and around the corner when she is reversing out of the garage. The problem seems to start at around 5,000 or so miles on the car. The dealer serviced the brakes by replacing the pads and they were silent again - until the next cold weather season, where they squealed again. They have had their brake supplier redesign the pads and such, and I believe they are having better success. We also decided to install a garage heater, and now the brakes aren't squealing as we back out of the garage. The other issue, and it isn't related to the manufacture of the car, is the tire they decided to put on these cars - run flats. We drove this car like a cream puff, and our tires needed replacement by 19,000 miles (most are getting barely more than 15,000). After a lot of research, we decided to go with a standard tire. Wow, what a difference!! No car should have run flats in my opinion. They are heavier than a standard tire, have poor cornering, are difficult to repair, and are costly. The only problem is that MBUSA does not offer a spare wheel for this car. So, after more research I got a spare wheel on eBay for a different model of MB that fits on this car - problem solved! I also carry a small inflator and some Fix-a-Flat as a 2nd backup. And if we are local, we would just have the car transported to the nearest MB Dealer on a flatbed for a tire change. The upgraded Seinheiser sound system is out of this world for OEM. MB puts the subwoofer in the driver footwell area in the firewall area - genius! Many cars have idle-stop engines, and so does this. We don't really like it. If you stop at a traffic light, the engine will stop, and it is perfectly silent. As you take your foot off the brake, the engine will quickly start back up. However, if often does this with a small shudder. Apparently, the MB engines shudder less than many other cars, but nonetheless, it shudders. I also believe that these countless on/off cycles are not good for the engine and/or starter over the life of the car. And fuel savings for this feature are negligible. After you start the engine, you can deselect this feature off. But you cannot deselect it permanently. The back hatch is excellent. You can program how high (or low) it stops at the top travel limit. And the back seats sit perfectly flat when selecting them down in the cargo position, making for a really nice, flat, and large space. The seat heaters are very quick to get hot and have Low/Med/High positions. The steering wheel is quite thick, which makes for a nice feel in your hands. Wife mainly drives the car locally, so she gets about 24 MPG. If I drive it on the highway and do the speed limit, this car will get about 32-34 mpg. Otherwise, it easily gets 29 or more when you are cruising along at 70-75. Obviously, the need for premium fuel is a bummer but is common amongst luxury German car brands. Overall, a 5-star product, as the brake squeal has mostly diminished and the move to non run-flat tires changed the handling for the better.