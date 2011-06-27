  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 GLC-Class Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
AMG® Aerodynamics Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG® Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MBUX Interior Assistantyes
Head-Up Displayyes
AMG® Performance Seat Packageyes
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG® DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Dashcamyes
AMG® Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Inductive Wireless Charging And NFC Pairingyes
AMG® Performance Seat Package Advancedyes
AMG® DRIVE UNITyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
21" AMG® Black Multispoke Wheelsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
HANDS-FREE ACCESSyes
Gloss Black Spoiler Lipyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
AMG® Crest LED Logo Projectorsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity36.1 cu.ft.
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4579 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height62.4 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Magno
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red Pepper/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa w/Yellow Accents, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum White Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black DINAMICA, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
