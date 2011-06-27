  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.4/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,000
AMG Lineyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
AMG Line w/Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,000
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Head-Up Displayyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
All-Season Front Floormatsyes
Heat And Noise-Insulating Front Side Glassyes
3-Position Memory For Passenger Seatyes
12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash And Door Trimyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Inductive Wireless Charging And NFC Pairingyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,000
20" AMG Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
19" 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Staryes
Body-Color Rear Spoileryes
Spare Tireyes
Carbon-Style Exterior Mirror Housingsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Front Chrome Trimyes
Trailer Hitchyes
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Black Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
20" AMG Y 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4028 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height64.5 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Magno
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • AMG Black, leather
  • AMG Saddle Brown, leather
  • Magma Grey/Black, leatherette
  • AMG Cranberry Red/Black, leather
  • Magma Grey/Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Black, leather
  • AMG Black, leatherette
  • AMG Saddle Brown, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Black, leatherette
  • AMG Cranberry Red/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

