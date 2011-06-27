  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Garmin MAP PILOTyes
AMG Performance Front Seatsyes
AMG Head-Up Displayyes
LED Ambient Lighting/AMG Illuminated Front Door Sillsyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Ski and Snowboard Bagyes
Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapteryes
Replace Silver Seatbelts w/Blackyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
AMG Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Carbon Fiber Look Mirror Housingsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Staryes
AMG Performance Exhaust Systemyes
Trailer Hitch (Class II)yes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Side Mirror Housingsyes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
Deletion of Liftgate Badgesyes
Deletion of Side Badgesyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
AMG Composite Front Braking Systemyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4544 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height62.4 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum White Pearl/Black, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black w/Grey Accents, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
