Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,120
|$39,499
|$42,439
|Clean
|$36,464
|$38,797
|$41,671
|Average
|$35,153
|$37,394
|$40,135
|Rough
|$33,843
|$35,991
|$38,599
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,545
|$47,964
|$50,957
|Clean
|$44,740
|$47,112
|$50,035
|Average
|$43,132
|$45,408
|$48,191
|Rough
|$41,524
|$43,705
|$46,347
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,348
|$63,599
|$66,396
|Clean
|$60,265
|$62,469
|$65,194
|Average
|$58,099
|$60,210
|$62,791
|Rough
|$55,933
|$57,951
|$60,389
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,996
|$54,754
|$60,615
|Clean
|$49,113
|$53,781
|$59,518
|Average
|$47,347
|$51,836
|$57,325
|Rough
|$45,582
|$49,892
|$55,131