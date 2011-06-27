  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 GLC-Class Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,750
See GLC-Class Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,750
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Advanced Parking Assist Packageyes
Advanced Lighting Packageyes
designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa Leather Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Premium Driver Assistance Packageyes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
designo Black Nappa Leather Packageyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,750
640 watts stereo outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,750
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,750
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Head-Up Displayyes
AMG Nappa Performance Steering Wheelyes
Garmin Map Pilotyes
Cargo Protection and Sill Guardyes
Ski and Snowboard Bagyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Rear Side Window Sunshadesyes
Air Balanceyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Telescopic Cargo Rodsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Replace Red or Silver Seatbelts with Blackyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,750
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Staryes
Trailer Hitch (Class II)yes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber-look Mirror Housing Coversyes
21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
AMG Composite Front Braking Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Angle of departure18.9 degrees
Length186.9 in.
Curb weight4511 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Angle of approach14.4 degrees
Height62.4 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Dakota Brown Magno (matte)
Interior Colors
  • designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Grey Accents, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black, premium leather
  • Platinum White Pearl/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,750
295/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See GLC-Class Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles