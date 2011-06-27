Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.0/382.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Advanced Parking Assist Package
|yes
|Advanced Lighting Package
|yes
|designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa Leather Package
|yes
|AMG Night Package
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|Premium Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|designo Black Nappa Leather Package
|yes
|Smartphone Integration Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|640 watts stereo output
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|AMG Nappa Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Garmin Map Pilot
|yes
|Cargo Protection and Sill Guard
|yes
|Ski and Snowboard Bag
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Rear Side Window Sunshades
|yes
|Air Balance
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring
|yes
|Telescopic Cargo Rods
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Replace Red or Silver Seatbelts with Black
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Trailer Hitch (Class II)
|yes
|21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber-look Mirror Housing Covers
|yes
|21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|LED Logo Projectors
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studs
|yes
|AMG Composite Front Braking System
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Maximum cargo capacity
|49.4 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|18.9 degrees
|Length
|186.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4511 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|14.4 degrees
|Height
|62.4 in.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|295/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,750
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
