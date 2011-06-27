  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2017 GLC-Class Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Advanced Parking Assist Packageyes
Leather Seating Packageyes
designo Platinum White Leather Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Interior Sport Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
Sport Package W/O MB-Tex Dashboardyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
designo Black Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Garmin Map Pilotyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash Trimyes
Rear Side Window Sunshadesyes
Air Balance Packageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Touchpad Controlleryes
COMAND Hard-drive Navigation w/ 8.4" Screenyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheretteyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
LED Logo Projectoryes
Wheel Locksyes
Carbon Fiber Look Mirror Housingyes
20" AMG Multispoke (Black)yes
20" AMG Multispokeyes
Heated Windshield Washer Systemyes
Trailer Hitch (Class II)yes
Roof Spoileryes
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
20" 5-Spoke (Black Accents)yes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height63.1 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Dakota Brown Magno (matte)
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Platinum White/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leather
  • designo Black/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leatherette
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
