2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLB-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/477.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower221 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Parking Assistance Package +$1,090
Premium Package +$1,750
Multimedia Package +$1,300
Exterior Lighting Package +$900
AMG® Line +$2,700
AMG® Line w/Night Package +$3,100
Driver Assistance Package +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Side Airbags +$700
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairing +$200
64-Color LED Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Vents +$310
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats +$950
Heated Front Seats +$500
3rd-Row Seats +$850
Burmester Surround Sound System +$850
SiriusXM Radio +$150
Dashcam +$200
Garage Door Opener +$280
MBUX Interior Assistant +$250
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
Carbon-Style Mirror Housings +$250
Body-Color Rear Spoiler +$300
Carbon-Style Rear Spoiler +$350
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels +$850
19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Illuminated Star +$350
Panorama Roof +$1,500
20" AMG® Black Multispoke Wheels +$1,150
Rear Chrome Trim +$200
19" 10-Spoke Wheels w/Matte Black Accents +$800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,759 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.3 in.
Length182.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.2 in.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Rose Gold Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Digital White Metallic
  • Patagonia Red Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Night Black
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neva Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Bahia Brown, leather
  • Classic Red/Black, leather
  • Black w/DINAMICA Inserts and Red Topstitching, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Titanium Grey/Black, leather
  • Macchiato Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
