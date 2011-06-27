2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class AMG GLB 35 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/429.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Parking Assistance Package
|+$1,090
|Premium Package
|+$950
|Multimedia Package
|+$1,300
|AMG® Night Package
|+$750
|Exterior Lighting Package
|+$900
|AMG® Night Package Plus
|+$1,150
|Driver Assistance Package
|+$1,700
|In-Car Entertainment
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Side Airbags
|+$700
|Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairing
|+$200
|AMG® DRIVE UNIT
|+$400
|KEYLESS-GO
|+$550
|AMG® DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|+$600
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|+$950
|Heated Front Seats
|+$500
|Replace Red Seat Belts w/Black
|yes
|3rd-Row Seats
|+$850
|AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|+$500
|AMG® Illuminated Front Door Sills
|+$350
|AMG® Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheel
|+$400
|Burmester Surround Sound System
|+$850
|AMG® Head-Up Display
|+$1,100
|Dashcam
|+$200
|Garage Door Opener
|+$280
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|+$200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$150
|21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels
|+$1,950
|Carbon-Style Side Trim
|+$400
|Carbon-Style Mirror Housings
|+$250
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|+$100
|19" AMG® 10-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|+$300
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|+$850
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|+$1,150
|21" AMG® Multispoke Matte Black Wheels
|+$2,250
|Illuminated Star
|+$350
|19" AMG® 10-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Panorama Roof
|+$1,500
|Rear Chrome Trim
|+$200
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,869 lbs.
|Height
|65.4 in.
|Length
|183.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.0 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.8 in.
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/50R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
