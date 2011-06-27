  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLB-Class
More about the 2022 GLB-Class
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower302 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Parking Assistance Package +$1,090
Premium Package +$950
Multimedia Package +$1,300
AMG® Night Package +$750
Exterior Lighting Package +$900
AMG® Night Package Plus +$1,150
Driver Assistance Package +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rear Side Airbags +$700
Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairing +$200
AMG® DRIVE UNIT +$400
KEYLESS-GO +$550
AMG® DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$600
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats +$950
Heated Front Seats +$500
Replace Red Seat Belts w/Blackyes
3rd-Row Seats +$850
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$500
AMG® Illuminated Front Door Sills +$350
AMG® Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheel +$400
Burmester Surround Sound System +$850
AMG® Head-Up Display +$1,100
Dashcam +$200
Garage Door Opener +$280
MBUX Interior Assistant +$200
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels +$1,950
Carbon-Style Side Trim +$400
Carbon-Style Mirror Housings +$250
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
19" AMG® 10-Spoke Matte Black Wheels +$300
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$850
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheels +$1,150
21" AMG® Multispoke Matte Black Wheels +$2,250
Illuminated Star +$350
19" AMG® 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
Panorama Roof +$1,500
Rear Chrome Trim +$200
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,869 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Length183.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Rose Gold Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Digital White Metallic
  • Patagonia Red Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Night Black
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neva Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Bahia Brown, leather
  • Classic Red/Black, leather
  • Black w/DINAMICA Inserts and Red Topstitching, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Titanium Grey/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/50R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates