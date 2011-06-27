  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class AMG GLB 35 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 GLB-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG® Night Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MBUX Interior Assistantyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
3rd-Row Seatsyes
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Rear Side Airbagsyes
AMG® Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheelyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
AMG® DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairingyes
Dashcamyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Garage Door Openeryes
AMG® Illuminated Front Door Sillsyes
AMG® Head-Up Displayyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
AMG® DRIVE UNITyes
Replace Red Seat Belts w/Blackyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" AMG® 10-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheelsyes
21" AMG® Multispoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
Carbon-Style Side Trimyes
Carbon-Style Mirror Housingsyes
Rear Chrome Trimyes
19" AMG® 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.0 cu.ft.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Night Black
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Digital White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Patagonia Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Grey/Black, leather
  • Black w/DINAMICA Inserts and Red Topstitching, leatherette/suede
  • Classic Red/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Bahia Brown, leather
  • Neva Grey/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
235/50R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
