2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class AMG GLB 35 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.9/413.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|Exterior Lighting Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|AMG® Night Package
|yes
|Parking Assistance Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|yes
|Burmester Surround Sound System
|yes
|3rd-Row Seats
|yes
|AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Rear Side Airbags
|yes
|AMG® Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|AMG® DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairing
|yes
|Dashcam
|yes
|KEYLESS-GO
|yes
|Garage Door Opener
|yes
|AMG® Illuminated Front Door Sills
|yes
|AMG® Head-Up Display
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|AMG® DRIVE UNIT
|yes
|Replace Red Seat Belts w/Black
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GLB-Class
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|19" AMG® 10-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|yes
|21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels
|yes
|21" AMG® Multispoke Matte Black Wheels
|yes
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|yes
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|yes
|Carbon-Style Side Trim
|yes
|Carbon-Style Mirror Housings
|yes
|Rear Chrome Trim
|yes
|19" AMG® 10-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|Panorama Roof
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3869 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|65.4 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|235/50R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class AMG GLB 35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Mustang 2008
- Used Honda Accord 2008
- Used Hyundai Kona 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2015
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Ram 1500 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Nissan Rogue News
- 2021 CX-9
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Model 3
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- 2021 Genesis GV80
- 2022 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Passport
- Honda Civic 2021
- Honda CR-V 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Insight
- 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Pilot
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma