2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Consumer Reviews

More room than expected S Kukuris , 05/04/2020 GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful For a smaller SUV, we found the GLB to offer plenty of elbow room, with ample passenger and cargo space. We didn't need the 3rd row, so we don't have to worry about sacrificing cargo capacity. The base model doesn't include some basic features, such as a garage door opener, enhanced interior ambient lighting, or a heated steering wheel, but we don't feel short-changed at all. We still have heated seats and plenty of options in our particular vehicle to meet our needs. The 4matic is a MUST in Colorado, so that was an upgrade we couldn't do without. The turbo acceleration is very noticeable, and every mode handles exceptionally well. As first-time MB owners, we are very pleased with the GLB! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very fun to drive! C.A.R. , 06/06/2020 GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful We did a lot of shopping around and ultimately decided to get our first Mercedes — the GLB. We’ve had it for a few weeks now and love it even more as we slowly learn how to use all the included technology! It’s really amazing with all its features — it feels like we’re driving a spaceship! In sport mode, it is very peppy and fun to drive. Most importantly, it is the perfect size for us with it fitting 4 very comfortably and having a cargo area in the back for all of our stuff. We also got the pop up 3rd row just in case and AWD so it can handle any adventure we decide to undertake! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very nice Diana Mann , 05/17/2020 GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful This vehicle is everything I was looking for. I looked at many vehicles and I feel this one was the nicest for the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Moved to Next Level Jan Ham , 06/17/2020 GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful After 15 years of driving an economical Toyota Prius Hybrid, I took on a “gas guzzler” in the GLB–250. The first fill up with higher octane gas was a sticker shock! The vehicle, on moving after a complete stop, seems to hesitate a bit. Once moving, however, the power of the engine is impressive and the styling is very nice! The electronic features are cool and the “light” feel and handling of this Mercedes is different from other Benz models that I’ve owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse