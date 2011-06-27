2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 35 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/29 mpg
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,653 lbs.
|Height
|62.5 in.
|Length
|174.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.5 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|107.4 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/50R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Honda CR-V 1999
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2003
- Used Ford Bronco 1994
- Used Maserati Quattroporte For Sale
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Acura Integra 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Hyundai Sonata
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2022 Polestar 2 News
- Kia Sorento 2021
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2023 Tesla Model 3 News
- 2021 Macan
- 2021 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 ID.4
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2021 Transit Passenger Van
- 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Bronco
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2022 Ford F-150
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2022 Ford EcoSport
- Ford Expedition 2021
- 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2022 Ram 2500
- Nissan Frontier 2021
- 2022 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Nissan Titan 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2022 Ram 1500
Latest updates on new cars
- 2023 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2023 Dodge Challenger News
- 2023 Tesla Model Y News
- 2023 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class News
Other models
- Used Hyundai Kona in Kannapolis, NC
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Ridgewood, NJ
- Used BMW 3-Series in Newark, OH
- Used Audi Q5 in Bowling Green, OH
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Lakewood, OH
- Used Ford Econoline-Cargo in Vernon Hills, IL
- Used Chevrolet Spark in Jasper, IN
- Used Ford Taurus in Ottawa, IL
- Used Infiniti Q70 in Mason, OH
- Used Lexus RX-350L in Blue Island, IL
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Englishtown, NJ
- Used Lexus CT-200H in Hanover, PA
- Used Infiniti G-Coupe in Princeton, NJ
- Used Scion XD in Pikesville, MD
- Used Toyota Tacoma in Jefferson, GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Cary, IL
- Used Lincoln MKT in Grand Blanc, MI
- Used Lexus Es-350 in Norcross, GA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover in Norcross, GA
- Used Lincoln MKC in Zionsville, IN
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost-Series-Ii in Kent, OH
- Used Mazda 6 in Winter Park, FL
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Everett, MA
- Used Subaru Ascent in Elk River, MN
- Used Nissan GT-R in Englishtown, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva-Sport in Elmhurst, IL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz in Royersford, PA
- Used Toyota C-HR in Belvidere, IL
- Used Cadillac XT4 in Auburndale, FL
- Used Ferrari 458-Italia in Westlake, OH