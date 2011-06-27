  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.6/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
AMG Line Exterioryes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Garmin MAP PILOTyes
harman/kardon® Premium Sound Systemyes
12-Color Ambient Lightingyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
MB-Tex Dashboard and Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheretteyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Full LED Headlampsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
LED Logo Projectoryes
18" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Multi-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheelsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43.6 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height60.0 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • designo Mountain Grey Magno
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Night Black
  • Jupiter Red
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Sahara Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sahara Beige/Black, leather
  • Nut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
