2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.6/414.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,350
AMG DINIMICA Interior Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG "Red Cut" Exclusive Packageyes
AMG Dynamic Plus Packageyes
AMG Aerodynamics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,350
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,350
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,350
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,350
12-Color Ambient Cabin Lightingyes
Garmin Map Pilotyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG Performance Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panelsyes
harman/kardon® LOGIC7 sound systemyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,350
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,350
AMG Performance Exhaustyes
Carbon Fiber Look Mirror Housingsyes
20" Silver 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
20" Silver Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Illuminated Staryes
20" Black 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Carbon Style Exterior Mirror Housingsyes
AMG Rear Wing Spoiler in Gloss Blackyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
20" Black Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Maximum cargo capacity43.6 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Exterior Colors
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Polar White Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Night Black
  • designo Mountain Grey Magno
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black "Red Cut", leather
  • Nut Brown, leather
  • Black MB-Tex/DINAMICA w/Red Stitching, leatherette/suede
  • Sahara Beige/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,350
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
