Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC Features & Specs

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
AMG Line Exterioryes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Night Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Ice Editionyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
12-Color Ambient Cabin Lightingyes
Garmin Map Pilotyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Full LED Headlampsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
18" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
19" Matte Black 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" Black AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
19" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity41.8 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus White
  • Night Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • designo Mountain Grey Magno
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Kryptonite Green Metallic
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Sahara Beige/Black, leather
  • Sahara Beige MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Nut Brown, leather
  • Black MB-Tex, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
225/40R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
