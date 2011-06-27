  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/473.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,300
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Edition 1 Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,300
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Pre-wiring for NavBoxyes
harman/kardon Soundyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Becker MAP PILOTyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,300
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
19" AMG Wheelsyes
Bi-Xenon Headlampsyes
18" Alloy Wheelyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Wheelsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Maximum cargo capacity43.6 cu.ft.
Length173.9 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Exterior Colors
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Northern Lights Violet Metallic
  • Universe Blue Metallic
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • Night Black
  • designo Mountain Grey MAGNO
  • South Seas Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown, leather
  • Black MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Beige MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Ash Grey, leather
  • Ash MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Brown Leather/Fabric, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,300
235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
