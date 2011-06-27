Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
On/Off-Road Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
designo Auburn Brown Leather Packageyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyes
designo Black Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
830 watts stereo outputyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Lockable Rear Storage Compartment (SPC)yes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
2nd Row Manual Sunshadesyes
Black Headliner (SPC)yes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
SPLITVIEW (SPC)yes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
MB-Tex Wrapped Lower Dashboard (SPC)yes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Power EASY-ENTRY Feature for 2nd-Row Seatsyes
2nd Row Seat Pass-Thru (SPC)yes
Rear Heated Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Wheelyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitch (Class IV)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity93.8 cu.ft.
Length202.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight5578 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width84.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leather
  • Almond Beige/Black, leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown/Black, leather
  • Grey/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
