Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Big, But Refined scottque , 06/20/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Ordered the 450 in February and took delivery in April, convenience 2 and heavily optioned but skipped the off-road stuff, automatic cruise, panoramic roof, and lane-assist. Would have ordered the diesel but dealers steered me clear given biodiesel content in Illinois - no complaints with the V-8; sounds great. This is not, however, a car that cries to be driven fast - big (which is why I bought it), heavy vehicle. Awesome for interstate cruising or tooling around town. Very quiet; smooth ride, although I hate the numb electronic steering. Great styling inside and out. Command system works fine for me, extremely comfortable, lots of convenience features. As good as advertised. Report Abuse

2013 GL 450 Perfection Douglas , 07/04/2016 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful After months of research into the true SUV and Luxury class of truck based, non-crossover vehicles, the GL450 consistently rated high among the likes of the Audi Q7, Escalade, Land Cruiser, Range Rover and Lexus 570. Because of the company it kept regarding comparable SUV's in the Luxury Class, I selected the Mercedes Benz GL450 as the used vehicle to buy. I have no single regret. This machine is as advertised in terms of its power, handling, comfort and high quality assembly of interior and exterior materials and design. I immediately took my "new" used Mercedes on a 3,000 mile road trip. The performance and reliability were flawless as the comfort and handling were as good as I have ever had. Ok, the highest quality SUV I've owned is a 2011 Nissan Murano so one could say "what does he know"? Right your are but because I've been driving since early 1960, I know what I like, know what is fake and the true meaning of quality, or "high" quality. This 2013 hit all the marks and I am impressed with its Sherman Tank domination of the road with more than adequate comfort and non-fatigue long haul driving experience. Love how the cruise control operates and can shift up/down in 1 MPH or 5 MPH increments. The immediate power available in the twin-turbo V8 is extremely satisfying. Gas mileage is not an area I gave too much concern to because of the weight and size of the GL450, it's not great for sure but it isn't as poor as many of the comparable vehicles mentioned above, so in that category I say the GL450 is decent. If I could have found one with all zone climate control and Panoramic Sunroof, those would be icing on the cake. I found one painted in Iridium Silver, performance Package 2 and with all the standard features this beauty is still amazing and priced mid $40,000 with 31,000 miles returned from lease. Best deal and best true SUV I've had ever. Highly, highly recommended. Performance Report Abuse

Tall guy, first Merecedes (GL 450) S. Miller , 04/17/2016 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Wow. This is a whole different vehicle. I'm 6'4" (with somewhat longer torso), and I have chronic back and knee pain. I didn't get the upgraded multi-contoured seats, but the seats with the Premium Pkg are just fine. I just sit, adjust the height and tilt, adjust the lumbar, and FORGET MY BACK! (I.e., no pain) The stock side bolsters are also a blessing. Street bumps and uneven camber are virtually eliminated (again, happy back). The steering is buttery, with good turning radius for size of vehicle. Acceleration on this trim level is more than adequate, as it made my heart skip on the first drive. Higher trims could get downright scary. The BMWs: too cramped. Tried a 2011 LR4: too much body lean and no side-bolstering. The Touareg and Cayenne require lowering seat in favor of headroom...tilting pelvis and putting pressure on lower back. Buy used; let someone else pay the depreciation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

The S class of SUV's nowake , 04/29/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just took delivery of my wife's GL 450 and I am blown away by how quiet, solid and comforting this vehicle is. It really rivals the S class. When I test drove a lesser equipped vehicle I liked how well the vehicle performed. I loaded this vehicle out and I am not sure why but the vehicle is even nicer than I remember. Acceleration is adequate, braking is superb and the ride is awesome. Looked at all the competing models but kept coming back to Mercedes. The price does escalate as you add options as it does with others. If you are in the market for an SUV you owe it to yourself to at least give the GL some consideration. Report Abuse