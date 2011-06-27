Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview

$116,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain

$116,925
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG

$116,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine

$116,925
Torque560 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety

$116,925
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment

$116,925
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience

$116,925
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
front, side, and rear view with simulated aerial camerayes
first aid kityes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
115V rear power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature

$116,925
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options

$116,925
Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Rear Sun Shades (SPC)yes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound System (SPC)yes
designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation

$116,925
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats

$116,925
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats

$116,925
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options

$116,925
Trailer Hitchyes
Measurements

$116,925
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.8 cu.ft.
Length202.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight5687 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height72.8 in.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Rear track66.8 in.
Colors

$116,925
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Black, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
Tires & Wheels

$116,925
inside mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10 in. wheelsyes
Suspension

$116,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty

$116,925
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
