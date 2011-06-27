  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2011 GL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,450
See GL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,450
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
memory card slotyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,450
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
first aid kityes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Rear-Seat Entertainmentyes
Light Birch Wood Trimyes
Pre-Wiring for Rear-Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Area Tray and Cargo Box (Un-Installed)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,450
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Inserts (Set of 4)yes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Illumination Kit For Side Running Boardsyes
Roof Crossbars (Chrome)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5545 lbs.
Gross weight6944 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload1399 lbs.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,450
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See GL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles