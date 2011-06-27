Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|3-Zone Climate Control Package
|yes
|Appearance Package
|yes
|Accessory Chrome Package
|yes
|Lighting Package
|yes
|Full Leather Seating Package
|yes
|Premium 2 Package
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|8 total speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Rear-Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Heated Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|PARKTRONIC
|yes
|Pre-Wiring for Rear-Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Heated and Active Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Cargo Area Tray and Cargo Box (Un-Installed)
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Rear head room
|40.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Stainless Steel Running Boards w/Rubber Studs
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Keyless Go
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts (Set of 4)
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Illumination Kit For Side Running Boards
|yes
|Roof Crossbars (Chrome)
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Front track
|65.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|83.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5346 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6944 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1598 lbs.
|Length
|200.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|Height
|72.4 in.
|Wheel base
|121.1 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Rear track
|65.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|275/55R H tires
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,950
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
