2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Front, center and rear locking differential
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|448.8/501.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|450 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.6 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|G Manufaktur Interior Package Plus
|yes
|AMG® Line
|yes
|AMG® Line w/Night Package
|yes
|Exclusive Interior Package Plus
|yes
|G Manufaktur Interior Package
|yes
|AMG® Line w/Night Package Plus
|yes
|AMG® Line w/Night Package Magno
|yes
|Exclusive Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Two-Tone Dashboard
|yes
|All-Season Floor Mats
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Red Topstitching
|yes
|Nappa Leather Grab Handles
|yes
|Brown Ash Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Light Brown Sen Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Two-Tone Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|38.7 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Spare Tire Ring in Vehicle Color
|yes
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|yes
|19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|19" Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|yes
|20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels
|yes
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|yes
|Spare Tire Ring in Night Black Magno
|yes
|20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|yes
|Roof in Obsidian Black
|yes
|20" AMG® Multispoke Black Wheels
|yes
|Spare Tire Ring in Obsidian Black
|yes
|18" 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5554 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6614 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|30.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1060 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|29.9 degrees
|Length
|189.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.5 in.
|Height
|77.5 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|74.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|275/55R19 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$131,750
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
