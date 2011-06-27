  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Features & Specs

More about the 2021 G-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$131,750
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$131,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$131,750
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque450 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$131,750
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$131,750
G Manufaktur Interior Package Plusyes
AMG® Lineyes
AMG® Line w/Night Packageyes
Exclusive Interior Package Plusyes
G Manufaktur Interior Packageyes
AMG® Line w/Night Package Plusyes
AMG® Line w/Night Package Magnoyes
Exclusive Interior Packageyes
Seat Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$131,750
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$131,750
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$131,750
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Two-Tone Dashboardyes
All-Season Floor Matsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Red Topstitchingyes
Nappa Leather Grab Handlesyes
Brown Ash Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Light Brown Sen Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Two-Tone Nappa Leather Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$131,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room38.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Spare Tire Ring in Vehicle Coloryes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Multispoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Spare Tire Ring in Night Black Magnoyes
20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Roof in Obsidian Blackyes
20" AMG® Multispoke Black Wheelsyes
Spare Tire Ring in Obsidian Blackyes
18" 5-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5554 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.9 degrees
Maximum payload1060 lbs.
Angle of departure29.9 degrees
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height77.5 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Exterior Colors
  • G Manufaktur Desert Silver Metallic
  • G Manufaktur Midnight Blue
  • G Manufaktur Desert Sand
  • G Manufaktur Dakota Brown Magno Matte
  • G Manufaktur Dark Olive Green Magno Matte
  • G Manufaktur Sintered Bronze Magno Matte
  • G Manufaktur South Sea Blue Metallic
  • G Manufaktur Jupiter Red
  • G Manufaktur China Blue
  • Polar White
  • designo Night Black Magno Matte
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • G Manufaktur Sea Blue Metallic
  • G Manufaktur Olive Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • designo Platinum Black Metallic
  • designo Platinum Magno Matte
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • G Manufaktur Monza Grey Magno Matte
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • G Manufaktur Deep Green
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • G Manufaktur Arabian Grey
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • G Manufaktur Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Bengal Red, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Black w/Lime Green Topstitching, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Yacht Blue/Black, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Platinum White/Black, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Yacht Blue, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Platinum White, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Black w/Red Topstitching, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Black w/Gold Topstitching, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Black w/Yacht Blue Topstitching, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Black w/White Topstitching, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Saddle Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Black w/Bronze Topstitching, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Espresso Brown/Black, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Bengal Red/Black, premium leather
  • G Manufaktur Titanium Grey Pearl/Black, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black, leather
  • Classic Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$131,750
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
275/55R19 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$131,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

