2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63MSRP: $156,450
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review
- Impressive off-road abilities
- Powerful V8 engines
- Refined interior
- Unmistakable exterior styling
- Ponderous handling
- Difficult to get in and out of
- Limited cargo space
- Previous-generation Mercedes infotainment system
- G manufaktur program allows extended interior and exterior customization
- New wheel designs
- Part of the second G-Class generation introduced for 2019
Few vehicles make an impression like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Lovingly known as the G-wagen — short for the German Geländewagen — the G-Class is a brash SUV that places style over comfort and practicality. For an SUV this big, there is surprisingly little cargo space. Still, the G-Class is a dream vehicle for many. It excels off-road and offers up to 577 horsepower thanks to a turbocharged V8 engine. When it comes to design, capability and even price, the G-Class makes no apologies.
Our verdict
The G-Class relies on style and emotion to justify its price rather than planning or execution. There's power and authority from behind the wheel, but this SUV is a mess when it comes to ergonomics and practicality. The technology is a letdown too.
How does the G-Class drive?
We tested the G 550. Its V8 engine sounds burly and muscular when you mash the gas and, in our testing, gets this SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. That's an average time for a V8-powered luxury SUV.
Beyond that, the G isn't much of a performer. The high center of gravity and noticeable body roll don't instill confidence around corners. The traction and stability control systems also aggressively activate to keep your wheels on the ground should you try to get enthusiastic with your driving, which is probably just as well. The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore.
When it's on, the auto engine stop-start system is jarring and intrusive. On the plus side, the transmission is smooth and responds quickly to driver demands.
How comfortable is the G-Class?
The G 550 is compromised in places by its design. The ride is a bit truckish, but it takes the edge off bumps and avoids feeling busy over rough pavement. The seats are nicely cushioned and supportive — perhaps overly so. The seats are rather narrow, especially for a vehicle in this class, and the adjustable side bolsters just don't open enough for even relatively svelte drivers.
Noise from the road and from other traffic is pleasantly muted, and the engine settles into a deep, unobtrusive rumble when cruising. But there's noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds, which is likely due to the G-Class' upright styling.
How’s the interior?
The G-Class' boxy shape results in some serious ergonomic limitations. The seats are rather high, and while there's some adjustability, the only seating position that really works is to sit tall and square. While the headroom is superb, the shorter door openings and high seat cushions mean passengers will have to duck while navigating the high step up. The step rail is too high to be very useful. While rear passenger space is reasonable, the rear doors' limited range of motion creates more difficulty in getting in and out than it should.
You get a commanding view of the road ahead, but the front window roof pillars are thick and upright — enough to hide pedestrians waiting to cross at a stoplight. The rear view is partially obstructed by the rear-mounted spare tire, and the small side mirrors don't show you a whole lot either.
How’s the tech?
Sadly, the G-Class is stuck with the old Mercedes-Benz COMAND system rather than the newer MBUX. It's not a bad system, but it's comparatively limited in functionality. The navigation display and commands are less sophisticated, for example, and the voice commands are finicky and limited.
We also had some issues with the G-Class' advanced driver aids. Adaptive cruise works well enough, though it lacks the Traffic Jam Assist feature of other Mercedes products. Lane keeping, however, is shocking and abrupt in its intervention, engaging the brakes to drag the vehicle back into line. It's upsetting to experience, and it makes the G 550 unpredictable to other drivers. Worse, it only intervened occasionally, without any real way to tell whether it was primed to go off or not.
How’s the storage?
The G 550 is far from the most practical large SUV. The side-opening cargo door requires space to operate, but at least it's hinged properly for curbside use. The load floor is high and not that deep, and it is limited on the sides by bulky body intrusions. The second-row seat doesn't fold flat. Its resulting ledge makes it so long, and bulky items can't simply be slid back. Cabin storage for personal items is also rather limited for such a large SUV.
If you're planning on using your G-Class as a family taxi, installing child seats is helped by easily accessible car-seat anchor points. But lifting kids and seats up into the cabin can be hard. Bulkier rear-facing seats and infant convertibles might force front passengers to scoot forward more than they'd like.
How economical is the G-Class?
We averaged about 13 mpg in our testing of the G 550, which is slightly below the EPA's estimate of 14 mpg in combined city/highway driving. This Mercedes is a very thirsty vehicle — thirstier than an Escalade — and on par with a Lamborghini Urus.
Is the G-Class a good value?
You have to decide why you want to buy a G-Class. Mercedes offers interiors of this caliber, along with more and newer technology, on some of its less expensive vehicles. For what you get, the G-Class certainly is not up to the standards of other $100,000-plus Mercedes-Benz products.
Wildcard
The G-Class is almost a caricature of an idealized SUV experience. There's power and authority to spare, and the view over the hood is like nothing else on the market right now. It's a vehicle that gives you reasons to ignore its many, many shortcomings. Mercedes has mastered the art of emotional appeal across its range. And while the G-Class makes a terrible flagship for its technology and dynamics, it's an amazing flagship for the brand's pathos.
Which G-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz G-Class models
The G-Class comes in the base G 550, which is full of plush amenities, or the all-conquering G 63 AMG. Standard features include:
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$156,450
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G-Class safety features:
- Pre-Safe
- Tightens seat belts, closes windows, and adjusts head restraints to protect occupants when the system detects an imminent collision.
- Active Distance Assist Distronic
- Keeps a safe following distance from the car ahead even in traffic. Can bring the G-Class to a complete stop.
- Active Brake Assist
- Lets you know if an imminent front collision is detected and can automatically apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Defender
Land Rover's iconic off-roader is back, and true to form it is available in a wide range of styles. You can choose two or four doors and up to three rows of seating — options the G-Class doesn't offer. The Defender also has a much lower starting price, and it can be optimized for adventure, luxury or both.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Jeep Wrangler
Sure, the G-Class thunders past the Wrangler in status and horsepower. But these two vehicles are otherwise similar in concept. If you can get iconic styling and supreme off-road ability at a third of the price, why not go with the Wrangler? You can take the Wrangler's top and doors off too.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Lexus GX 460
If the G-Class is a touch ostentatious for your taste, the GX 460 makes a similar off-road statement while flying a little more under the radar. It has a luxurious interior, commanding presence and even some nifty off-road equipment. The GX can be rough around the edges, but it's a more sensible option than the Mercedes in many ways.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class:
- G manufaktur program allows extended interior and exterior customization
- New wheel designs
- Part of the second G-Class generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $156,450.
Other versions include:
- AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $156,450
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 is offered in the following styles: AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 G-Class AMG G 63.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 G-Class AMG G 63 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG G 63, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63?
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $157,445. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending -$10,673 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of -$10,673 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $168,118.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is -6.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63s are available in my area?
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] G-Class AMG G 63s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $177,645 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] G-Class AMG G 63 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 G-Class AMG G 63 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,260.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,997.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 and all available trim types: AMG G 63. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020