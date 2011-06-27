  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 G-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque450 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Night Package w/AMG Lineyes
AMG Lineyes
Exclusive Interior Package Plusyes
Exclusive Interior Packageyes
Seat Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Digital Instrument Clusteryes
All-Season Floor Matsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Replace Red Seat Belts and Stitching with Blackyes
12.3" Widescreen Instrument Clusteryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room38.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" AMG Multispoke w/Black Accentsyes
20" AMG multispokeyes
19" Twin 5-Spokeyes
Measurements
Angle of departure29.9 degrees
Length189.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight5551 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Angle of approach30.9 degrees
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload1063 lbs.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Yellow Olive Magno Matte
  • designo Dakota Brown Magno Matte
  • designo Desert Sand
  • designo Night Black Magno Matte
  • designo Olive Metallic
  • designo Sea Blue Metallic
  • designo Platinum Black Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • designo Platinum Magno Matte
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Nut Brown/Black, leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Yacht Blue/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
275/55R19 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
