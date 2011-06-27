Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$128,882
|$131,341
|$134,439
|Clean
|$126,606
|$129,009
|$132,007
|Average
|$122,055
|$124,343
|$127,141
|Rough
|$117,504
|$119,678
|$122,276
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$109,616
|$112,203
|$115,444
|Clean
|$107,681
|$110,210
|$113,355
|Average
|$103,810
|$106,225
|$109,177
|Rough
|$99,940
|$102,239
|$104,999