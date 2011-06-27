  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared Features & Specs

More about the 2017 G-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$225,000
See G-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$225,000
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$225,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/11 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/279.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Torque450 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$225,000
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$225,000
front seatback storageyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$225,000
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$225,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$225,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room52.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room42.4 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Angle of departure43.8 degrees
Length177.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight6694 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance17.2 in.
Angle of approach51.6 degrees
Height88.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Exterior Colors
  • designo Manufaktur Slate Blue Varicolor
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Black Opal Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Desert Sand
  • designo Manufaktur Mystic White
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Mauritius Blue
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Magma Red
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Light Ivory
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Verde Brook Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Paprika Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Manufaktur Magno Olive Matte
  • Polar White
  • designo Manufaktur Desert Silver Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Magno Sintered Bronze Matte
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Tectite Grey Metallic
  • designo Platinum Black Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Agate Green
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Manufaktur Midnight Blue
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Solarbeam
  • designo Magno Night Black Matte
  • Magma Red
  • designo Magno Platinum Matte
  • Galacticbeam
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • Alien Green
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • designo Mystic Red Metallic
  • Sunsetbeam
  • Electric Beam Exclusive High-Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$225,000
22 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
325/55R22 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See G-Class Inventory

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles