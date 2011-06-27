Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 65 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$217,900
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$217,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Base engine size6.0 l
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Galactic Beam Editionyes
Sunset Beam Editionyes
Alien Green Editionyes
Solar Beam Editionyes
Tomato Red Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$217,900
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$217,900
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$217,900
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
All-Season Floor Matsyes
Leather and Burl Walnut Steering Wheelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Multi-function Heated Steering Wheel in Black Nappa Leatheryes
designo Piano Black/ Leather Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$217,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$217,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room52.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room42.2 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$217,900
designo Manufaktur Paintyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
21" Matte Finish 5-Twin-Spokeyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight5913 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height76.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Almandine Black Metallic
  • designo Mystic Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Magno Sintered Bronze (matte)
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • designo Mauritius Blue
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • designo Mystic White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Agate Green
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Light Ivory
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • Tectite Grey Metallic
  • Paprika Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • designo Platinum Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Platinum Matte
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • designo Magno Night Black Matte
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Solar Beam
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Sunset Beam
  • Alien Green
  • Galactic Beam
  • designo Magno Monza Grey (matte)
  • Tomato Red
Interior Colors
  • designo Classic Red Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Titan Gray Pearl Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Sand Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$217,900
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$217,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
