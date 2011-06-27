Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 65 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Front, center and rear locking differential
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.4/330.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Turning circle
|44.6 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Galactic Beam Edition
|yes
|Sunset Beam Edition
|yes
|Alien Green Edition
|yes
|Solar Beam Edition
|yes
|Tomato Red Edition
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|450 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|All-Season Floor Mats
|yes
|Leather and Burl Walnut Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Multi-function Heated Steering Wheel in Black Nappa Leather
|yes
|designo Piano Black/ Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|52.5 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|42.2 in.
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|designo Manufaktur Paint
|yes
|20" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels (Black)
|yes
|21" Matte Finish 5-Twin-Spoke
|yes
|20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5913 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|Height
|76.3 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|295/40R21 tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$217,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
