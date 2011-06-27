Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$137,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/355.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Torque560 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower536 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$137,100
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$137,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
All-Season Floor Matsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Front head room42.2 in.
Front leg room52.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$137,100
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Maximum cargo capacity75.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5622 lbs.
Gross weight7058 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height76.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Mystic White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Mystic Red Metallic
  • Tectite Grey Metallic
  • designo Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Paprika Metallic
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • designo Magno Night Black Matte
  • designo Platinum Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Platinum Matte
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Light Ivory
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Almandine Black Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Agate Green
  • Midnight Blue
Interior Colors
  • designo Titan Gray Pearl Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Grey Leather, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Sand Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Chestnut Leather, premium leather
  • Black Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$137,100
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/50R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$137,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
