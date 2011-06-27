  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
$111,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$111,900
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$111,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$111,900
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower493 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$111,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$111,900
AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$111,900
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
$111,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$111,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$111,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room52.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room42.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front hip room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
$111,900
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
$111,900
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach36.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
$111,900
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Corteccia, premium leather
  • Light Brown, premium leather
  • Porcelain, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$111,900
285/55R18 113V tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$111,900
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$111,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
