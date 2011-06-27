  1. Home
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 580 4MATIC Pinnacle Specs & Features

More about the 2022 EQS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$125,310
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe95 mpge
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity107.8 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe95 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.340 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.12.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.36
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)92/99 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower516 hp
Torque631 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,027 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Executive Rear Seat Package Plus +$1,690
AMG® Line Interior +$2,100
Winter Package +$1,580
In-Car Entertainment
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MBUX Augmented Reality Head-Up Display +$2,000
Dashcam +$200
ENERGIZING Comfort w/Energizing Nature +$200
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Energizing Air Control Plus w/HEPA Filtration +$450
MBUX Interior Assistant +$350
All-Season Front Floor and Rear Mats +$160
First Aid Kit +$35
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Laminated Glass w/Thermal and Noise Insulation +$1,010
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
All-Season Extended Mobility Tiresyes
Body-Color Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,888 lbs.
Gross weight6,915 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height59.6 in.
Length207.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,027 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.8 in.
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Macchiato Beige/Space Grey Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Space Grey Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Space Grey, leather
  • AMG Black/Space Grey w/Red Accents, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Space Grey, leather
  • Neva Grey/Sable Brown, leather
  • Black/Sable Brown, leather
  • AMG Neva Grey/Sable Brown, leather
  • Black/Sable Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • MANUFAKTUR Neva Grey/Biscaya Blue Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
