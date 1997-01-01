2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE 350+ Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not availableSee other incentives
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|305 mi.
|Battery capacity
|90.6 kWh
|Fast-charge port type
|SAE Combo
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|288 hp
|Torque
|417 lb-ft
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|196.9 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|82.8 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|77.2 in.
|Height
|59.5 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.8 in.
|Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time
|6.2 seconds
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Curb weight
|5,170 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|Germany
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Leatherette
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|8-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Driver seat thigh extension
|Standard
|3 memorized driver seat settings
|Standard
|8-way power passenger seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Passenger seat thigh extension
|Standard
|3 memorized passenger seat settings
|Standard
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Front and rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Brake drying
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking preparation
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Adaptive headlights
|Standard
|Self-leveling headlights
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|Cornering lights
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front power adjustable headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|Engine immobilizer
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|12.8" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|Standard
|710 watts stereo output
|Standard
|15 total speakers
|Standard
|2 subwoofer(s)
|Standard
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|Standard
|Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Speed sensitive volume control
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|1st row power glass extended moonroof
|Standard
|2nd row fixed glass moonroof
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Automatic parking assist
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Cruise control
|Standard
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Overhead console with storage
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Leather steering wheel
|Standard
|Dual zone front climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Extended cabin heating/cooling
|Standard
|Sun sensor
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|Standard
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|All season tires
|Standard
|255/45R19 tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|Standard
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Concierge Service
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Destination Download
|Standard
|Mechanical Options
|AIRMATIC Suspension
|+$1,900
|Packages
|Winter Package
|+$1,500
|AMG® Line Exterior
|+$2,200
|AMG® Line Interior
|+$2,100
|4.5-Degree Rear Axle Steering
|+$1,300
|10-Degree Rear Axle Steering
|+$1,300
|DIGITAL LIGHT Package
|+$1,100
|Premium Trim
|+$0
|Pinnacle Trim
|+$5,600
|Acoustic Comfort Package
|+$1,100
|Exclusive Trim
|+$2,100
|Interior Options
|Black Fine Structure Console Trim
|+$300
|Gloss Black Console Trim
|+$0
|ENERGIZING Comfort
|+$200
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,100
|Four Zone Automatic Climate Control
|+$760
|Ventilated Front Seats
|+$450
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Black Microfiber Headliner
|+$1,600
|All-Season Front Floor and Rear Mats
|+$170
|First Aid Kit
|+$35
|Energizing Air Control Plus w/HEPA Filtration
|+$450
|Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
|+$1,100
|Exterior Options
|Beginner and Valet Driver Programs
|+$50
|21" Twin 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$1,950
|Black Panel Grille w/Star pattern
|+$300
|All-Season Extended Mobility Tires
|+$0
|20" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels w/Matte Grey Aero Elements
|+$850
|20" 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Star Pattern
|+$850
|19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Aero w/Black Accents
|+$0
|20" Twin 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$850
|20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Energy Blue Accents
|+$850
|21" AMG® Multispoke Aero Wheels
|+$1,950
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$160
