2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE 350+ Specs & Features

More about the 2023 EQE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not available
See other incentives
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.305 mi.
Battery capacity90.6 kWh
Fast-charge port typeSAE Combo
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower288 hp
Torque417 lb-ft
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Length196.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors82.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.2 in.
Height59.5 in.
Wheelbase122.8 in.
Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time6.2 seconds
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Curb weight5,170 lbs.
Country of final assemblyGermany
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Graphite Grey Magno
  • MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Neva Grey/Biscaya Blue, leatherette
  • Neva Grey/Biscaya Blue, leather
  • Black/Sable Brown, leather
  • AMG® Neva Grey/Biscaya Blue, leather
  • Neva Grey/Sable Brown, leatherette
  • Black/Sable Brown, leatherette
  • Black/Space Grey, leather
  • Black/Space Grey, leatherette
  • Neva Grey/Sable Brown, leather
  • AMG® Black/Space Grey, leather
  • Black/Space Grey Nappa, premium leather
  • Sable Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Sable Brown/Neva Grey Nappa, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
LeatheretteStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
8-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Driver seat thigh extensionStandard
3 memorized driver seat settingsStandard
8-way power passenger seatStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Passenger seat thigh extensionStandard
3 memorized passenger seat settingsStandard
Multi-level heating driver seatStandard
Multi-level heating passenger seatStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Folding center armrestStandard
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Front and rear cross traffic alertStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Brake dryingStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking preparationStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Adaptive headlightsStandard
Self-leveling headlightsStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
Cornering lightsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front power adjustable headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Engine immobilizerStandard
In-Car Entertainment
12.8" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
Burmester premium brand speakersStandard
710 watts stereo outputStandard
15 total speakersStandard
2 subwoofer(s)Standard
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)Standard
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Speed sensitive volume controlStandard
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
1st row power glass extended moonroofStandard
2nd row fixed glass moonroofStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Front, side, and rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensorsStandard
Automatic parking assistStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Cruise controlStandard
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)Standard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Overhead console with storageStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Leather steering wheelStandard
Dual zone front climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ductsStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Extended cabin heating/coolingStandard
Sun sensorStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirrorStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsStandard
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsStandard
All season tiresStandard
255/45R19 tiresStandard
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Airbag Deployment NotificationStandard
Vehicle Alarm notificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Concierge ServiceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Destination DownloadStandard
Mechanical Options
AIRMATIC Suspension +$1,900
Packages
Winter Package +$1,500
AMG® Line Exterior +$2,200
AMG® Line Interior +$2,100
4.5-Degree Rear Axle Steering +$1,300
10-Degree Rear Axle Steering +$1,300
DIGITAL LIGHT Package +$1,100
Premium Trim +$0
Pinnacle Trim +$5,600
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Exclusive Trim +$2,100
Interior Options
Black Fine Structure Console Trim +$300
Gloss Black Console Trim +$0
ENERGIZING Comfort +$200
Head-Up Display +$1,100
Four Zone Automatic Climate Control +$760
Ventilated Front Seats +$450
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Black Microfiber Headliner +$1,600
All-Season Front Floor and Rear Mats +$170
First Aid Kit +$35
Energizing Air Control Plus w/HEPA Filtration +$450
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,100
Exterior Options
Beginner and Valet Driver Programs +$50
21" Twin 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,950
Black Panel Grille w/Star pattern +$300
All-Season Extended Mobility Tires +$0
20" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels w/Matte Grey Aero Elements +$850
20" 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Star Pattern +$850
19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Aero w/Black Accents +$0
20" Twin 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Black Accents +$850
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Energy Blue Accents +$850
21" AMG® Multispoke Aero Wheels +$1,950
Wheel Locking Bolts +$160
