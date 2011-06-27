1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Review
Pros & Cons
- Attractive, sporty, and refined, the E-Class cars are some of our favorites.
- High price, and we don't particularly enjoy this car's transmission.
List Price Estimate
$3,715 - $8,133
Edmunds' Expert Review
1999 Highlights
The performance-oriented E55 AMG debuts, featuring a fire-breathing V8 that can rocket this sedate sedan to 60 mph in well under six seconds.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Classy Lover,07/13/2016
4dr Sedan
We are the 2nd owner and it was like brand new with only 36k miles on it. It's a 1999 AMG E55 and so comfy. We have not had to do hardly any maintenance to it. It still drives like a new car and i have 140k miles on it now. We love everything about it.
R.J.,06/12/2010
I have only had this car for a week now but I love it so far. It has amazing power and is really comfortable and classy. I am the third owner and it seems to have been pretty reliable for the other owners, although I don't have all the maintenance records. The only "problems" thus far are the left side of the digital display in the dash is dim and I've had the lamp malfunction warning come on once.
the auto expert,05/06/2007
This car is very rare and its fast! It explodes past 90% of all other cars made, including many high performance sports cars. I think the BMW M5 is a fine vehicle, but if you want a reasonably priced alternative jet powered sedan...the E55 AMG is the only alternative. The Japanese only wish they could make anything comparible to this German autobahn jet plane on four wheels. If you want to operate this vehicle, be sure to have your pilot's license in order.
LDB,09/07/2002
I love this car! More than enough performance for American roads. This is a performance car that doesn't punish you. Wonderful steady acceleration, fantastic brakes, comfortable at ANY speed. The transmission is very smooth and adapts surprisingly well to all conditions I've encountered. Rather exclusive, not many of these on the road. Once in your life, you need to own a car like this.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® features & specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 5500 rpm
