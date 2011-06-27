  1. Home
1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive, sporty, and refined, the E-Class cars are some of our favorites.
  • High price, and we don't particularly enjoy this car's transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1999 Highlights

The performance-oriented E55 AMG debuts, featuring a fire-breathing V8 that can rocket this sedate sedan to 60 mph in well under six seconds.

Consumer reviews

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Black Beauty at it's finest
Classy Lover,07/13/2016
4dr Sedan
We are the 2nd owner and it was like brand new with only 36k miles on it. It's a 1999 AMG E55 and so comfy. We have not had to do hardly any maintenance to it. It still drives like a new car and i have 140k miles on it now. We love everything about it.
Newbie owner review
R.J.,06/12/2010
I have only had this car for a week now but I love it so far. It has amazing power and is really comfortable and classy. I am the third owner and it seems to have been pretty reliable for the other owners, although I don't have all the maintenance records. The only "problems" thus far are the left side of the digital display in the dash is dim and I've had the lamp malfunction warning come on once.
If you own a pilot's license...
the auto expert,05/06/2007
This car is very rare and its fast! It explodes past 90% of all other cars made, including many high performance sports cars. I think the BMW M5 is a fine vehicle, but if you want a reasonably priced alternative jet powered sedan...the E55 AMG is the only alternative. The Japanese only wish they could make anything comparible to this German autobahn jet plane on four wheels. If you want to operate this vehicle, be sure to have your pilot's license in order.
Wolf in sheep's clothing; yeah baby!
LDB,09/07/2002
I love this car! More than enough performance for American roads. This is a performance car that doesn't punish you. Wonderful steady acceleration, fantastic brakes, comfortable at ANY speed. The transmission is very smooth and adapts surprisingly well to all conditions I've encountered. Rather exclusive, not many of these on the road. Once in your life, you need to own a car like this.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG

Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Overview

The Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: E55 AMG Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

