Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Black Beauty at it's finest Classy Lover , 07/13/2016 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We are the 2nd owner and it was like brand new with only 36k miles on it. It's a 1999 AMG E55 and so comfy. We have not had to do hardly any maintenance to it. It still drives like a new car and i have 140k miles on it now. We love everything about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Newbie owner review R.J. , 06/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for a week now but I love it so far. It has amazing power and is really comfortable and classy. I am the third owner and it seems to have been pretty reliable for the other owners, although I don't have all the maintenance records. The only "problems" thus far are the left side of the digital display in the dash is dim and I've had the lamp malfunction warning come on once. Report Abuse

If you own a pilot's license... the auto expert , 05/06/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is very rare and its fast! It explodes past 90% of all other cars made, including many high performance sports cars. I think the BMW M5 is a fine vehicle, but if you want a reasonably priced alternative jet powered sedan...the E55 AMG is the only alternative. The Japanese only wish they could make anything comparible to this German autobahn jet plane on four wheels. If you want to operate this vehicle, be sure to have your pilot's license in order. Report Abuse

Wolf in sheep's clothing; yeah baby! LDB , 09/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car! More than enough performance for American roads. This is a performance car that doesn't punish you. Wonderful steady acceleration, fantastic brakes, comfortable at ANY speed. The transmission is very smooth and adapts surprisingly well to all conditions I've encountered. Rather exclusive, not many of these on the road. Once in your life, you need to own a car like this. Report Abuse