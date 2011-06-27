2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,250
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|382.8/504.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|48.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,332 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|3.9 in.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Length
|190.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.1 in.
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R18 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Taurus X 2006
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic 2004
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2014
- Used Audi A6 2010
- Used Kia Forte 2013
- Used Ford F-150 1990 For Sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery Sport
- Used Subaru BRZ 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC 350
- 2020 Ford F-150
- Jeep Renegade 2021
- Porsche 911
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes Benz Maybach
- Hyundai Elantra 2021
- Hyundai Veloster
- Dodge Grand Caravan
Other models to consider
- Porsche Cayenne Coupe
- Porsche 718 Boxster
- 2021 Porsche Taycan
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2020
- 2021 Porsche Panamera
- 2022 718 Boxster
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2021 Porsche 911
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan Versa
- Cadillac CT5
- Chevrolet Malibu
- Acura TLX
- Toyota Camry 2020
- Lexus Is 350
- 2020 Honda Civic
- Ford Fusion
- Mercedes Benz S Class
- Alfa Romeo Giulia
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach News
- 2022 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2023 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2022 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News
Other models
- Used Nissan Quest in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Allen, TX
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Brentwood, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Ford Transit-Passenger-Van in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used Hyundai Kona in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid in Pleasanton, CA
- Used Hyundai Venue in Schenectady, NY
- Used Ford Ecosport in Compton, CA
- Used Kia Rondo in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Limited in Wichita, KS
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Iowa City, IA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Tesla Model-S in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Cambridge, MA
- Used Kia Telluride in Vacaville, CA
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Federal Way, WA
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Pasco, WA
- Used Bentley Continental-Supersports in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Port Orange, FL
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Brentwood, CA
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Lynwood, CA
- Used Plymouth Prowler in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Suffolk, VA
- Used Land-Rover LR2 in Noblesville, IN
- Used Kia Niro-Plug-In-Hybrid in Memphis, TN
- Used Aston-Martin DB11 in Vacaville, CA
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Maple Grove, MN