MSRP range: $62,750 - $75,750
MSRP$63,800
Edmunds suggests you pay$63,492
1 for sale near you
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class video

Thanks to a subtle elegance in design, a premium interior, smooth ride, and excellent driver aids, it's easy to see why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been a favorite luxury sedan of ours. Key updates this year only sweeten the package, elevating the E-Class to our top-rated luxury sedan ahead of last year's winner, the A-Class. The E-Class is offered in a variety of models, yet they all share a common theme of driving pleasure, refinement, and sophisticated tech. The newly-available and very intuitive MBUX infotainment system gives users a variety of methods for control, whether you prefer touch or voice. It also has an augmented reality overlay for navigation prompts, greatly reducing the amount of stress and anxiety when trying to get around unfamiliar city streets. The quiet interior provides all-day comfortable seats with plenty of adjustments for occupants of all sizes. If you have a lot of road trips planned, spring for the massaging seats. Trust me, you will not regret it. No matter the engine you choose, from the turbo 4-cylinder to the 6-cylinder, to even the 8-cylinder, the E-Class accelerates seamlessly, whether it's under the command of your right foot or the brains behind the clever adaptive cruise control system. And as you would expect from Mercedes, all this comes wrapped with an exquisite level of fit and finish and plenty of additional add-ons. Subtle and dignified, yet capable and comfortable, the E-Class is what you should picture when someone says "luxury sedan."

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Top Rated Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 E-Class both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the E-Class ranges from 10.0 to 9.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 E-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,750.

Other versions include:

  • E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $62,750
  • E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $68,600
  • E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $73,250
  • E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $75,750
  • E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $68,400
  • E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $66,100
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the next question is, which E-Class model is right for you? E-Class variants include E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid is offered in the following styles: E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid models are available with a 3.0 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 362 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid comes with all wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 E-Class Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 E-Class Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including E 450 4MATIC, E 450, E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid?

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,800. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $308 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $308 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,492.

The average savings for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $69,450. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $376 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $376 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,074.

The average savings for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $74,300. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $542 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $542 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,758.

The average savings for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 0.7% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrids are available in my area?

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid Listings and Inventory

What is the MPG of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid?

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
25 mpg compined MPG,
23 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
24 mpg compined MPG,
21 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
25 mpg compined MPG,
22 city MPG/29 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG25
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.7 in.
Length194.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.8 in.
Curb Weight4222 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

