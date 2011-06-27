  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2020 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,100
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
ENERGIZING Comfort Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,100
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,100
3-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Head-up Displayyes
Manual Rear-Side Window Sunshadesyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Topstitched MB-Tex Dash Trimyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Soft-close Doorsyes
Gloss Black Mirror Housingsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Illuminated Staryes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base115.7 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Exterior Colors
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Nut Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Nut Brown/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,100
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See E-Class Inventory

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars