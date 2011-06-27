  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2020 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,850
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
AMG Lineyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
ENERGIZING Comfort Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
AMG Line w/Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,850
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,850
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,850
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Head-up Displayyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Power Rear-Window Sunshadeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Featureyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,850
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,850
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Rear Spoileryes
Gloss Black Mirror Housingsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Staggered Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Staggered Wheelsyes
18" AMG 5-Spoke Staggered Wheelsyes
Soft-close Doorsyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
18" Twin 5-Spoke Staggered Wheelsyes
Black Rear Spoileryes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Chrome Rear Trim Stripyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight4200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Yacht Blue, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Classic Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Deep White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Yacht Blue Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Titian Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Classic Red/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,850
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars