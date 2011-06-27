  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,350
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
ENERGIZING Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package IIyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,350
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,350
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,350
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Head-Up Displayyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Black Seat Beltsyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
AMG Track Pace Applicationyes
AMG Nappa/Black Piano Lacquer Performance Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,350
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,350
20" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
20" AMG Split 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
Deletion of Rear Deck Lid Badgingyes
20" AMG Split 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
20" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Deletion of Fender Badgingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Length190.6 in.
Width73.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black MB-Tex/DINAMICA w/Red Stitching, leatherette/suede
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Black Nappa w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Classic Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Titian Red, premium leather
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/35R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

