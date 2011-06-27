  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Acoustic Comfort Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,200
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,200
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Head-Up Displayyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Manual Rear-Side Window Sunshadeyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Prewiring for Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapteryes
Digital Instrument Clusteryes
AIR BALANCE Cabin Air Fragrance and Filtration Systemyes
Rapid Heating Functionality For Front Seatsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base115.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • Polar White
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black , leatherette
  • Nut Brown/Black, leatherette
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,200
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

