2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,800
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Night Package w/AMG Lineyes
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
AMG Lineyes
ENERGIZING Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,800
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,800
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Head-Up Displayyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,800
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
18" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight4332 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Yacht Blue, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Yacht Blue Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Titian Red, premium leather
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,800
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

