2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Steebie , 06/14/2019 E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

If you want a Convertible Roadster, the E450 Cabriolet makes the Mark! Let's start with the options I have, and whether they are worth the investment. I have the Drivers' Assistance Package, and I must say the technology has progressed to where it should be. The Active Distance Control when using the Cruise Control is spot on, as is the automatic braking when the car in front hits their brakes, which is more responsive than me. The automatic Lane Keeping control is also spot on and very responsive to curves in the road. The other elements of this Package are a must for safe driving, so I give this Option a "Must Have." I have the Massaging and heated/ventilated front seats. Living in the Deep South, this option package is a must! The Parktronic Package provides a 360 degree view of the car and surroundings from above, and is a necessity if you want to make sure you park exactly between the lines. I don't use the parking assistance portion of the Package, and find this not useful, but you can't get a 360 degree view from above with that element in the Package. This option is not a "must have." The AMG Package is for aesthetics, so even though it sets off the coolness of the car and its lines, its not really a necessity or "mush have." The 19 inch AMG wheels and tires I find a "must have". The tires are staggered sizes front and rear, so no tire rotation available. I went for the 12.2 inch additional Driver's dash projection as well as the HUD. It's great to have and provides a multitude of information options, but again not a "must have." My car's MSRP was slightly over $82,000, but I paid $8,400 less, so effectively, I received many of my options "free of charge." Now for the performance, handling responsiveness, and ride. With a V6 twin turbo engine generating 362 HP, it's fleet under foot! It's responsive and provides acceleration to 60 mph in just under 5 seconds. The gears change almost unnoticeably, and is smooth as silk. 9 forward gears are seamless. The braking capability is typical Benz; it stops on a dime. The E450 barely dips on turns and highway curves, and there are 4 selectable settings for the tranny and the shocks. Economy, Comfort, Sport and Sport +. There is a 5th selection where the driver can design their own combined settings. The ride is a bit stiff, especially considering the High Performance Low Profile run flat tires. So, if you want high tech, great performance, and an impressive Cabriolet, go for it. I urge you to sit in one, take it for a long test drive, and observe all the upgrade options to determine whether they are a "must have" for you.