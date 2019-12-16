Overall rating

Every year, Mercedes-Benz updates and introduces new features to the venerable E-Class to make it even more attractive to buyers. Following a complete redesign of the sedan and wagon variants in 2017, Mercedes introduced fully reworked versions of the coupe and convertible last year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class moves the ball even farther forward, with more oomph for the V6 model and an all-new six-cylinder mild hybrid powertrain.

The E 450 model supplants last year's E 400 as the V6-powered option for the 2019 E-Class. Aside from gaining an extra 50 in Mercedes' badging department, the turbocharged 3.0-liter gets a boost of 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, for a total of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.

But the biggest news is one step up the E-Class hierarchy. The new AMG E 53 replaces the AMG E 43 as the entry-level performance model, and you can get it on the coupe and convertible in addition to the sedan. It still uses a turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but this time it's an inline-six paired to a starter-alternator fed by a 48-volt battery. The battery essentially recharges while coasting and braking, while the starter-alternator gives extra boost at low speeds, before the turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the AMG E 53 has slightly more power and better fuel economy than the E 450.

On top of all this, the E-Class continues to provide top-notch technology features and an impeccably crafted cabin. Whether you're after stately luxury, face-flattening performance or both, the E-Class' continuous improvements help make it one of our favorite midsize luxury vehicles.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for this year.